Hanif Abbasi urges adoption of modern safety technologies in Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday directed railway authorities to adopt modern safety technologies and enhance emergency preparedness to ensure passenger safety at all times.

He chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Railways, attended by key stakeholders, to review Pakistan Railways' operations and discuss future strategies.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed that the safety and security of passengers must remain the top priority in railway operations. He took a detailed briefing on train schedules, passenger services, technical operations, and safety protocols.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized the need to maintain punctuality in train arrivals and departures and called for collective efforts to ensure efficient and timely services.

He also directed railway officials to strengthen security at railway stations and on board trains to prevent any untoward incidents. Upgrading infrastructure, including tracks, stations, and rolling stock, was also highlighted as a key focus area.

The Minister said that introducing modern, comfortable trains would encourage more people to use Pakistan Railways as their preferred mode of travel.

Hanif Abbasi stressed the importance of customer service, urging staff to be professional, courteous, and helpful when dealing with passengers. He called for better communication with travelers, ensuring they were informed in advance about train timings, delays, and service interruptions.

He also highlighted Pakistan Railways' economic potential, encouraging officials to explore new revenue streams through private-sector partnerships, improved freight services, and tourism development. The Minister said that Pakistan Railways could play a vital role in economic growth and social development due to its extensive network and rich history.

Hanif Abbasi called for a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, efficient, and reliable transport system that meets the needs of the people.

APP/zah-sra