Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi Urges Adoption Of Modern Safety Technologies In Railways

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Hanif Abbasi urges adoption of modern safety technologies in Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday directed railway authorities to adopt modern safety technologies and enhance emergency preparedness to ensure passenger safety at all times.

He chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Railways, attended by key stakeholders, to review Pakistan Railways' operations and discuss future strategies.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed that the safety and security of passengers must remain the top priority in railway operations. He took a detailed briefing on train schedules, passenger services, technical operations, and safety protocols.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized the need to maintain punctuality in train arrivals and departures and called for collective efforts to ensure efficient and timely services.

He also directed railway officials to strengthen security at railway stations and on board trains to prevent any untoward incidents. Upgrading infrastructure, including tracks, stations, and rolling stock, was also highlighted as a key focus area.

The Minister said that introducing modern, comfortable trains would encourage more people to use Pakistan Railways as their preferred mode of travel.

Hanif Abbasi stressed the importance of customer service, urging staff to be professional, courteous, and helpful when dealing with passengers. He called for better communication with travelers, ensuring they were informed in advance about train timings, delays, and service interruptions.

He also highlighted Pakistan Railways' economic potential, encouraging officials to explore new revenue streams through private-sector partnerships, improved freight services, and tourism development. The Minister said that Pakistan Railways could play a vital role in economic growth and social development due to its extensive network and rich history.

Hanif Abbasi called for a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, efficient, and reliable transport system that meets the needs of the people.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

11 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

60 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

5 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan