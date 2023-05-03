UrduPoint.com

Hanif Abbasi Visits Rawal Park To Review Beautification Work

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi along with Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Wednesday visited Rawal Park and reviewed the beautification work

Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, other PHA officers and local political leaders were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the DG briefed Hanif Abbasi on the renovation work.

Hanif Abbasi highly appreciated the performance of PHA and issued instructions saying that all available resources should be utilized to complete ongoing projects within a stipulated time frame.

Hanif Abbasi also appreciated the efforts of the authority for the beautification of Murree Road and issued instructions to take all possible steps to make the city more clean and green.

He also visited the control room and gym in Rawal Park.

