Hanif Abbasi vows action against terrorism, railways reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of Army Staff have decided that terrorists, whether in Pakistan or those who have fled to other countries, will not be spared.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Saturday, Abbasi criticised elements within Pakistan who failed to condemn the Jaffar Express attack, despite China and the United States expressing their condemnation. He urged political parties to set aside differences and unite for national security.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, is the first among 57 Islamic countries, making it a target for destabilisation by global forces. He accused India of supporting terrorist activities by opening 22 consulates in Afghanistan and facilitating terror attacks in Pakistan. He added that some Pakistanis have become facilitators of terrorism, calling the Jaffar Express attack, targeting women, children, and vacationers, one of the largest such incidents worldwide.

Abbasi alleged that India is spending billions to create ethnic divisions among Baloch, Pashtun and Punjabi communities, aiming to destabilise the country. He also warned that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being targeted by global forces because Pakistan is regaining economic strength.

Praising Pakistan’s security forces, he commended their efforts in rescuing trapped passengers after the Jaffar Express attack, calling their operation remarkable. He warned that if people of other provinces think that terrorist activities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan won’t affect them, they are mistaken.

The minister emphasised that if the nation does not stand behind the army, things will become difficult. He revealed that suicide bombers planned to kill 427 train passengers, but Pakistan Army’s commandos successfully neutralised them before they could detonate their explosives. He noted that such a high number of suicide bombers has never been seen before in Quetta, urging the entire nation to unite. Abbasi also commented on statements from the prime minister, army chief, and Balochistan leadership, saying that the "mother-son analogy" used in discussions about separatist groups had been misused. He warned that those who betray their country must face the consequences. He further stated that terrorists inside Pakistan, who flee to Afghanistan, would not be spared.

He claimed that Pakistan is facing an international conspiracy to turn it into another Iraq, Syria, or Libya, similar to how those countries’ defence systems were weakened before being targeted. However, he vowed that Pakistan will not let that happen.

Abbasi criticised Afghan hostility towards Pakistan, stating that those nurtured by Pakistan for 40 years have now become its worst enemies — worse than India. He condemned a Pakistani political party for echoing India’s rhetoric after the Jaffar Express attack, questioning why traitors who insult Pakistan are rewarded with millions and given homes abroad. He also pointed out that Pakistan gave some people an identity, yet they continue to spread anti-state propaganda. Abbasi, referring to the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that despite multiple sentences, the PML-N never insulted state institutions. He accused certain political figures of being so power-hungry that they were siding with the enemy and even they threatened to bomb their own country.

He criticised the propaganda against Pakistan’s military after the train attack, stating that a political party brigades and Indian elements targeted the army.

He alleged that millions and billions of rupees are being funneled to that political party's propaganda machine. He again stressed the need for political unity in the face of national security threats.

Abbasi confirmed that a police constable and a railway mechanical worker were martyred in the Jaffar Express attack, adding that their sacrifices are invaluable. He announced compensation of Rs. 5.2 million for their families, along with railway jobs for their children. He also declared that railway police constables will now work in pay scale-7 and ASIs in scale-11, bringing their salaries and benefits in line with Punjab Police.

Regarding Pakistan Railways, Abbasi said that despite numerous challenges, the government is committed to making it profitable and efficient. He noted that he has only been in charge for 10 to 12 days, but has already been pushing for reforms. Expressing frustration over delays in the ML-1 project, he announced that Pakistan will complete it through its own resources in several phases. He assured the public that the government is focused on ensuring train punctuality, maintaining cleanliness, and enforcing transparency, with no compromises.

Addressing security concerns, Abbasi revealed that all railway scanner machines are non-functional, and that the railway police lack manpower and infrastructure, making safety a major concern. However, he clarified that the government will not interfere in railway police affairs but will fully support them.

Abbasi also announced plans to upgrade railway stations, including the installation of surveillance cameras and improvements in cargo transport.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited manufacturers, traders, and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce to discuss the country’s transportation needs. A key issue raised was the demand for cheaper cargo services, but Abbasi admitted that Pakistan Railways currently lacks enough wagons to meet this demand.

Despite these hurdles, Abbasi remained optimistic, stating that just as passenger train revenues have increased, the government will now introduce affordable cargo services to boost economic activity and enhance Pakistan Railways’ efficiency.

Answering journalists' questions, Abbasi condemned false propaganda on social media about the Jaffar Express attack, stating, "If terrorists attacked with guns, some attacked through social media. We will deal with both."

He revealed that 33 terrorists were killed, and the army chief made it clear that the enemy would be chased wherever it goes.

He warned against internal divisions, urging, "Do not set your own house on fire with your own hands."

Abbasi also announced that filtration plants will be installed at railway stations to provide clean drinking water.

Discussing railway reforms, he stated that he has consulted with former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and that a key appointment is being considered for railway improvement.

He revealed that 13 prime railway locations in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Sukkur have been identified as potential revenue generators, with the REDAMCO board assigned to oversee the initiative.

Finally, he emphasised that Pakistan’s economic and defence stability must go hand in hand, stating, "Without a strong economy, people cannot afford food; without defence, a nation loses its honour."

Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Baloch was also present.