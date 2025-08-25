Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi Vows Modernization Of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Hanif Abbasi vows modernization of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting at the Railways Headquarters, attended by the CEO of Railways and senior officers of the Mechanical Department.

The minister directed that all available resources be utilized to modernize and uplift the Mechanical Department, stressing that “rolling stock is the lifeline of Pakistan Railways, and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.”

He instructed officials not to sweep issues under the carpet and work tirelessly to improve efficiency. He further emphasized that no spare parts should be procured without third-party evaluation to ensure transparency and quality.

Highlighting passenger convenience, Abbasi ordered the installation of international-standard mobile charging ports in trains, while also directing that there must be no compromise on the quality of fans and lights.

He also issued strict instructions regarding file management, stating that files should not remain pending for more than seven days at the Railways Headquarters and more than three days at the Ministry.

The minister made it mandatory for all locomotives to be equipped with event recorders to ensure safety and accountability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan