Hanif Abbasi Vows Modernization Of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting at the Railways Headquarters, attended by the CEO of Railways and senior officers of the Mechanical Department.
The minister directed that all available resources be utilized to modernize and uplift the Mechanical Department, stressing that “rolling stock is the lifeline of Pakistan Railways, and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.”
He instructed officials not to sweep issues under the carpet and work tirelessly to improve efficiency. He further emphasized that no spare parts should be procured without third-party evaluation to ensure transparency and quality.
Highlighting passenger convenience, Abbasi ordered the installation of international-standard mobile charging ports in trains, while also directing that there must be no compromise on the quality of fans and lights.
He also issued strict instructions regarding file management, stating that files should not remain pending for more than seven days at the Railways Headquarters and more than three days at the Ministry.
The minister made it mandatory for all locomotives to be equipped with event recorders to ensure safety and accountability.
