Hanif Abbasi Warns India Over Water Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan is prepared for war if India disrupts its water supply, stressing a strong stance on the water dispute.

"While Pakistan has always prioritized peace, underestimating our capability to fight a war would be India’s grave mistake," he said in a brief media interaction.

He said that Pakistan would respond with full potential if India stops Pakistan's waters.

Recalling the statement by PM Shahbaz Sharif, the minister reiterated the national resolve saying Pakistan would not think, but respond to any aggression committed by India.

He accused Indian media of excessive propaganda and said that Pakistan has provided evidence of terrorism sponsored by India.

"As Pakistan has asked India to share the Pehlgam incident's evidence for cooperation in investigation but India has fled away", he added.

He further said that the whole nation stands united with its armed forces.

He highlighted that China, Turkeyi, Malaysia and several other friendly countries have clearly taken Pakistan side over the tension with India.

Abbasi claimed that a political party within Pakistan was destabilizing the country during critical times.

"It is the high time for all to stand united, but they (a political party) have not expressed the desired resolve, he said.

