Hanif Abbasi Warns PTI For Using ‘Pashtoon Card’ For Political Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday cautioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser against exploiting the ‘Pashtoon Card’ to disrupt national peace.

Speaking on a Point of Order in the National Assembly, Abbasi said that Pakistan’s enemies have historically sought to destabilize the country by inciting ethnic and provincial divides. He urged PTI to avoid using such tactics for political power.

“If PTI has faced political setbacks due to PML-N’s actions, they should respond politically and accept the challenge rather than resorting to divisive narratives,” Abbasi added .

Challenging PTI’s claims, he stated, “If any innocent Pashtoon has been detained at the Rawalpindi Police Station, I will take full responsibility. However, PTI’s leadership abandoned its workers and even Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI’s founder, on November 26.”

Abbasi reiterated the importance of fostering national harmony and addressing political differences through democratic and constructive means.

More Stories From Pakistan