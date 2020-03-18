UrduPoint.com
Hanif Abbasi's Assets Case; Narcotics Court Adjourns Hearing Till March 30

Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An anti-narcotics court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday put off the hearing in the assets case of former member National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz jailed leader Hanif Abbasi till March 30.

The ANF had called for the freezing of the PML-N leader's assets who was convicted in the ephedrine case by the Control of Narcotics Substances.

Abbasi was found guilty of selling 500kg ephedrine illegally to narcotics smugglers. The trial court had also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the PML-N leader.

More Stories From Pakistan

