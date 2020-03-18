An anti-narcotics court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday put off the hearing in the assets case of former member National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz jailed leader Hanif Abbasi till March 30

The ANF had called for the freezing of the PML-N leader's assets who was convicted in the ephedrine case by the Control of Narcotics Substances.

Abbasi was found guilty of selling 500kg ephedrine illegally to narcotics smugglers. The trial court had also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on the PML-N leader.