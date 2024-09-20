Hanif Abbasi’s statement regarding PTV’s anchors being presented out of context: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday clarified that the statement made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Hanif Abbasi about the anchors of the Pakistan Television was taken out of the context.

“All the low rating and loss making shows have been closed. Those who were hired on the basis of nepotism shown the door in a dignified way and the chance has been given to the private channels anchors with good ratings,” he said in a tweet.

The minister said Hanif Abbasi spoke about the closure of those tv shows that were run by those anchors who were hired on the basis of favoritism.