- Home
- Pakistan
- Hanif Abbasi’s statement regarding PTV’s anchors being presented out of context: Attaullah Tarar
Hanif Abbasi’s Statement Regarding PTV’s Anchors Being Presented Out Of Context: Attaullah Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday clarified that the statement made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Hanif Abbasi about the anchors of the Pakistan Television was taken out of the context.
“All the low rating and loss making shows have been closed. Those who were hired on the basis of nepotism shown the door in a dignified way and the chance has been given to the private channels anchors with good ratings,” he said in a tweet.
The minister said Hanif Abbasi spoke about the closure of those tv shows that were run by those anchors who were hired on the basis of favoritism.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Memorial reference to pay tribute to late M.A. Raoof organized at QAU13 seconds ago
-
One die, another injured as car overturns16 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in rural areas10 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses greater unity among Muslim Ummah to tackle confronted challenges10 minutes ago
-
Poetry recital organized, enthrals audience30 minutes ago
-
PPP chief eulogizes Murtaza Bhutto on his martyrdom anniversary30 minutes ago
-
More attention needed to improve fielding: Fatima30 minutes ago
-
Man booked for de-sealing building40 minutes ago
-
Rise in Rare Indus Dolphin number propitious, signifies thriving ecosystem: Sherry Rehman40 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal gas refilling40 minutes ago
-
15 criminals arrested40 minutes ago