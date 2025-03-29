Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said that Pakistan Railways would have all modern facilities for the travellers in near future. All necessary measures are being taken to improve Pakistan railways, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about funds to improve railway track, he said, there is a need to reduce financial burden of pensioners. He said if government takes the responsibility of the pensioners then railway could be made fast progress in short

period of time.

To a question about terrorists using Afghan territory, he said, it is unfortunate that defunct organizations are operating from Afghan soil to disturb peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas.

The recent attacks on train crossing the Sibi area, he said that Armed forces and security agencies had played unprecedented role in wiping out the terrorists.

He said that all out efforts would be made to eliminate the menace of terrorism from this country.