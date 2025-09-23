Hanif calls for immediate action against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Raja Muhammad Hanif, has stressed the need to complete the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) ongoing projects at the earliest with integrity and transparency.

According to the RDA spokesperson, during his visit to the RDA office, the Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, gave a detailed briefing to him on the reforms and ongoing development works, including the Rawalpindi Master Plan and the Ring Road Project.

The MPA appreciated the efforts of RDA and directed that more aggressive steps be taken for the development and improvement of Rawalpindi.

Raja Hanif emphasised the urgent removal of encroachments, particularly around Dubai Plaza, 6th Road, and other parts of Rawalpindi.

He instructed Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Rawalpindi office to intensify efforts against encroachments across the city.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, assured the MPA of swift action and directed the Building Control Wing RDA to immediately launch anti-encroachment operations.

She further directed that all plazas under RDA jurisdiction must ensure clear and accessible parking spaces.

Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Chief Planner RDA Tahir Meo, Director Building Control Samiullah Niazi, AC City Rawalpindi Eman Zafar, as well as representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, PMDA, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), and other departments were present.