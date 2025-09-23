Hanif Calls For Immediate Action Against Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Raja Muhammad Hanif, has stressed the need to complete the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) ongoing projects at the earliest with integrity and transparency.
According to the RDA spokesperson, during his visit to the RDA office, the Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, gave a detailed briefing to him on the reforms and ongoing development works, including the Rawalpindi Master Plan and the Ring Road Project.
The MPA appreciated the efforts of RDA and directed that more aggressive steps be taken for the development and improvement of Rawalpindi.
Raja Hanif emphasised the urgent removal of encroachments, particularly around Dubai Plaza, 6th Road, and other parts of Rawalpindi.
He instructed Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Rawalpindi office to intensify efforts against encroachments across the city.
The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, assured the MPA of swift action and directed the Building Control Wing RDA to immediately launch anti-encroachment operations.
She further directed that all plazas under RDA jurisdiction must ensure clear and accessible parking spaces.
Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Chief Planner RDA Tahir Meo, Director Building Control Samiullah Niazi, AC City Rawalpindi Eman Zafar, as well as representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, PMDA, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), and other departments were present.
Recent Stories
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif calls for immediate action against encroachments27 seconds ago
-
Islamabad sees 35% drop in robberies, 392 gangs busted: SSP Shoaib29 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 13 officers31 seconds ago
-
Mayor emphasizes on improving tax collection, digitizing land records33 seconds ago
-
Minorities have freedom to express their faith & language in Pakistan: Governor34 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister highlights role of biosciences in strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture37 seconds ago
-
SSP Investigation holds open court to address public grievances10 minutes ago
-
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu10 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Bike rally held to give confidence to women11 minutes ago
-
First cardiac institute operational in Sahiwal division: CM Maryam11 minutes ago
-
Kotri Barrage remains in medium flood11 minutes ago