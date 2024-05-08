Hanif directs RWMC’s officials to devise three-month cleanliness plan

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Raja Abdul Hanif on Wednesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to devise a three-month tehsils and Union Councils of the district's cleanliness plan

Presiding over a meeting to review the sanitation arrangements, he directed the officials to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and address public complaints at the earliest.

Hanif directed the department officials to strictly monitor the attendance of sanitary workers and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

Hanif urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.