Open Menu

Hanif Directs RWMC’s Officials To Devise Three-month Cleanliness Plan

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Hanif directs RWMC’s officials to devise three-month cleanliness plan

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Raja Abdul Hanif on Wednesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to devise a three-month tehsils and Union Councils of the district's cleanliness plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Raja Abdul Hanif on Wednesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to devise a three-month tehsils and Union Councils of the district's cleanliness plan.

Presiding over a meeting to review the sanitation arrangements, he directed the officials to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and address public complaints at the earliest.

Hanif directed the department officials to strictly monitor the attendance of sanitary workers and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

Hanif urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based to ..

AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..

40 seconds ago
 Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb

42 seconds ago
 SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel

43 seconds ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects ov ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..

2 minutes ago
 Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago
 First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only r ..

First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR

2 minutes ago
USAID’s locally-led development in education, he ..

USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..

2 minutes ago
 SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge C ..

SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis

2 minutes ago
 First international dental conference at KDC concl ..

First international dental conference at KDC concludes

31 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms

33 seconds ago
 KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan

35 seconds ago
 Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukrai ..

Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan