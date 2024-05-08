Hanif Directs RWMC’s Officials To Devise Three-month Cleanliness Plan
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Raja Abdul Hanif on Wednesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to devise a three-month tehsils and Union Councils of the district's cleanliness plan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Raja Abdul Hanif on Wednesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to devise a three-month tehsils and Union Councils of the district's cleanliness plan.
Presiding over a meeting to review the sanitation arrangements, he directed the officials to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and address public complaints at the earliest.
Hanif directed the department officials to strictly monitor the attendance of sanitary workers and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in cleanliness activities so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.
Hanif urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.
Recent Stories
AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..
Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb
SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..
Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal
First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR
USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..
SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis
First international dental conference at KDC concludes
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms
KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan
Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesque region40 seconds ago
-
Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb42 seconds ago
-
SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel43 seconds ago
-
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal2 minutes ago
-
First international dental conference at KDC concludes31 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health reforms33 seconds ago
-
KSrelief distributes 810 food baskets in DI Khan35 seconds ago
-
Suspected outlaw arrests in injured condition after shootout24 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case11 minutes ago
-
CM discusses investment opportunities with Turkmen ambassador25 seconds ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme11 minutes ago