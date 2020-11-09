UrduPoint.com
Hanif Gohar Declared Winner On FPCCI's SVP Seat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :M.Hanif Gohar, who contested on Senior Vice President's seat in FPCCI-2020 elections as UBG candidate against Asim Ghani from Businesmen Panel has been declared winner by Islamabad High Court.

United business Group moved the high court after both the candidates claimed victory as they got equal number of votes. But , UBG objected on credibility of certain votes for Asim Ghani, said UBG statement here on Monday.

UBG and BMP are also runners for 2021 elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

UBG's Central leadership have congratulated M.Hanif Gohar on his victory and said the conspiracy to defeat Hanif Gohar through rigging has been exposed after the court's verdict. And, they claimed their group would sweep FPCCI-2021 elections.

Islamabad High Court has canceled one vote of Anjum Nisar, who is currently FPCCI President, which turned the results in favour of M.Hanif Gohar with 176 votes against Asim Ghani's 175.

