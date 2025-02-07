Hanif Gohar Lauds The Establishment Of Mansehra Chamber Of Commerce & Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Mansehra Chamber of Commerce & Industry Friday held a ceremony to congratulate its newly elected members. The event was graced by Hanif Gohar, former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Chairman of Gohar Group of Companies.
In his address, Hanif Gohar lauded the establishment of the Mansehra Chamber of Commerce, calling it a positive step that will significantly contribute to the economic growth of the region. He expressed confidence that the chamber would act as a guiding light for local businesses, offering them substantial benefits in the future.
Though much of his professional time is spent in Karachi, the commercial capital of Pakistan, Gohar emphasized his strong emotional connection to his hometown.
Despite his busy schedule, he continues to be deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of a welfare hospital in Dhodial, where underprivileged individuals receive free medical treatment. He also shared that efforts are underway to help empower deserving individuals through practical initiatives aimed at making them self-sufficient.
The ceremony also featured Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Leader of FPCCI and Secretary General of the United business Group, who spoke about the significance of the Chamber of Commerce as a platform for traders to address their issues and promote collective growth.
