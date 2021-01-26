Hanif Gul assumes charge as DS Karachi

UrduPoint.com
Tue 26th January 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammad Hanif Gul, the newly appointed Pakistan Railways divisional superintendent (DS) Karachi Division, has assumed the charge on Tuesday.

He belongs to commercial and traffic group of Pakistan Railways and hails from 28th Common of the Civil Service.

The outgoing DS Arshad Salam Khattak briefed him about the working and issues of Karachi Division in a jointly chaired meeting attended by all the divisional officers.

Hanif Gul has a vast experience of serving in top management positions in Pakistan Railways. Prior to taking the charge as DS Karachi Division, he has discharged his duties as divisional superintendent of three other divisions - Quetta, Peshawar and Gawadar.

He has also discharged his duties as Pakistan Railways chief commercial manager at the headquarters Lahore.

