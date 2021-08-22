UrduPoint.com

Hanif Patafi Inspects RHC Sanawan, Expresses Concern On Poor Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Hanif Patafi inspects RHC Sanawan, expresses concern on poor cleanliness

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Patafi paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Sanawan and expressed his resentments over poor cleanliness arrangements.

According to official sources, Hanif Khan Patafi met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given in the hospital during the visit of Rural Health facility.

He met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given in the hospital on the occasion, the patients registered complaints pertaining to the shortage of medicines in RHC.

He stated that the government was paying its full attention on the promotion of health facilities across the province and assured them that shortage of medicines would be addressed.

Later, he also inspected COVID vaccination center and urged the media persons to highlight the importance of vaccination against the Covid- pandemic among people.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Poor Visit Media Government

Recent Stories

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAEâ€™s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.