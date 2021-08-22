Hanif Patafi inspects RHC Sanawan, expresses concern on poor cleanliness

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Patafi paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Sanawan and expressed his resentments over poor cleanliness arrangements.

According to official sources, Hanif Khan Patafi met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given in the hospital during the visit of Rural Health facility.

He met the patients and sought their feedback about facilities being given in the hospital on the occasion, the patients registered complaints pertaining to the shortage of medicines in RHC.

He stated that the government was paying its full attention on the promotion of health facilities across the province and assured them that shortage of medicines would be addressed.

Later, he also inspected COVID vaccination center and urged the media persons to highlight the importance of vaccination against the Covid- pandemic among people.