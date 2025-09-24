Open Menu

Hanif Vows Effective Execution Of Punjab’s Flagship Cleanliness Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman and Member of the Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif on Tuesday said the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ was a flagship initiative of the Punjab Government to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment.

He said the government was determined to execute the programme with seriousness, transparency and an effective strategy.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) head office, Raja Hanif appreciated the hard work of the operations staff and directed them to further improve the quality of cleanliness.

He instructed the use of modern technology and advanced monitoring systems to enhance efficiency.

He emphasised that teamwork, quick response and effective field monitoring were essential to meet public expectations.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing cleanliness operations across various districts, anti-dengue activities, waste management initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

Raja Hanif said the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ was vital not only for public health but also for the province’s development and prosperity, warning that no negligence would be tolerated in its implementation.

