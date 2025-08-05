Hanif Vows Global Push Against India's Unilateral Kashmir Clampdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has strongly condemned India's unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, calling it a dark chapter in the history humanity and a direct attack on the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
The minister said in his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A by the Modi regime stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special constitutional status, a move widely rejected by the people of Kashmir from the day first.
“Neither the Kashmiris accepted this illegal step, nor Pakistan, nor the world,” he added.
Hanif Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan has consistently raised the Kashmir issue on all appropriate international forums with the great courage and determination, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause.
Referring to the recent Pakistan-India conflict, the minister noted that the Kashmiri people shared in Pakistan’s victory with pride.
Kashmiris see Pakistan’s success as their own. Their love for Pakistan is unshaken and proudly expressed,he said.
Abbasi reiterated that Kashmiris’ sacrifices will not go in vain, adding that India’s oppressive measures had failed to dampen the spirit of freedom in the occupied valley.
The minister paid tribute to Hurriyat leaders like Yasin Malik, imprisoned in Indian jails, and praised the resilience of the Kashmiri people who, despite immense hardships, remain firm and unyielding.
Modi’s assault has failed. The Kashmiri nation’s determination is intact. Their right to self-determination is now closer than ever.
The Minister said that Kashmir banay ga Pakistan’ is not just a slogan, it is our faith. That day is not far when Kashmir will be an inseparable part of Pakistan.
