Hanif wins WCB Ward 2 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Hanif has won the Walton Cantonment board (WBC) election in Ward 2 by securing 4331 votes.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Muhammad Tariq Siddique was the runner up with 3954 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Siam was on third by securing 3696 votes.