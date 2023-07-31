HAP to organise Sindh Handicrafts exhibition from 8 August

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Handicrafts Association of Pakistan in collaboration with Rotary Club Justajoo would organize an Exhibition of Sindh Handicrafts here in the National incubation centre Hyderabad from 8th to 9th August 2023.

The Chairperson of Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Warraich told that a big event in Hyderabad was being jointly organized by the Handicraft Association of Pakistan Justajoo Foundation.

She said that the main objective of organizing such an event was to encourage women to be highly focused, motivated, and ready to help themselves maximize their own potential