Happiness Bazaar concludes successfully, female entrepreneurs happy to generate good income

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Happiness Bazaar organized at Pakistan National Council of Arts lawn on Sunday wrapped up successfully here with ever increasing positive response from the participants, shoppers and women entrepreneurs from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

More than 70 stalls, shortlisted by the organizers from over 300 registered applicants, were set-up by different brand owners showcasing their home-based products and cause- based partnering organizations.

In the 9th monthly exhibition the stall owners, almost 80% of which were females, expressed their gratitude for organizing this event that helped them generate good amount of sales and gain publicity through this platform.

The owner of Amber Creations, seller of various gift items talking to this scribe remarked, "Happiness Bazaar has raised the standard of expectations for sales. They have been trend setters. I am able to sell most of my products at the right price unlike regular exhibitions. The event was professionally managed." "Alhamdulillah once again a very well organized event by the THB team, footfall and the overall market was pretty good for sellers. Thank you for providing us with such a wonderful platform to deal customers who love handmade and house based crafts." added Acrazymama, who sells handcrafted jewelry and stationery.

Founder THB Zaira Rizvi said, with the weather being pleasant, a lot of people turned up at the bazaar and were delighted to witness a well-organized event. Families who had come with their children enjoyed it a lot. A great number of guests were from the local community for autism A young female attendee, Nadia Ikram sharing her experience of the event said, "it was a wonderful experience witnessing high quality items crafted by females at home. She suggested to organize more events like this in other cities to promote our own skilled workers' crafts.

"Such bigger scale events are a rarity in Islamabad. I am glad I decided to come here," a resident of Rawalpindi Jawad said . He also appreciated for compliance of the Covid standard operating procedures that ensure protected environment for the visitors, especially when the Omicron variant is on the surge in the country.

The visitors, who began to show up from 11:00 a.m. till the last hour, appreciated the efforts of THB for staging a well-managed platform to encourage home-based entrepreneurs, ultimately helping generate economic activity.

Replying to an APP query on future activities, founder THB Zaira said, "It depends upon the pandemic situation at that time. We are hoping to add more entrepreneurs and place more stalls next time when the circumstances improve." "The space today was ample and big to conduct the bazaar with SOPs. Insha'Allah we may go for a bigger space given the time and conditions are right." ARCRWP, who teamed up with the hosts for the first time, was all-praise for the exhibition and garnered positive feedback from the families who read about the actvities the institution had arranged at their booth.

Zaira and her team hope to organize similar functions in Lahore and Karachi in the future.

This initiative which only allows home-based ventures selling self-made crafts, those offering unique or imported items not available locally or corporations working for a valuable cause, wishes to engage people in a purposeful retail therapy to raise awareness.

Almost 70 stalls of diverse categories lit the space with prominent figures from different walks of life, including politicians, tv anchors, celebrities, influencers and social workers, dropped by to join this specially designed activity.