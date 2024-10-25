Open Menu

Happiness Of AJK Govt. Founding Day Celebrations Incomplete Until IIOJK Freed: AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of the liberated territory have been celebrating freedom for the past 77 years, but this happiness was incomplete until the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir was freed and became a part of Pakistan.

The President said this while addressing the main ceremony, held here Thursday, to mark the 77th Foundation Day of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The function was attended by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq, former Presidents and former Prime Ministers, Leader of the Opposition, Government Ministers, Members of the Assembly, Government Secretaries, and senior civil and military officials. While a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the President said that this region (AJK) was liberated by our forefathers in 1947 after a long struggle.

He said that the out brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir have been scripting a new history of resistance and sacrifices to thwart India’s nefarious designs.

“Kashmiris are ready to make any sacrifice to achieve their long-cherished right, the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by no less an authority than the United Nations," he said. The president said that India brazenly violated the UN Security Council resolutions by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019. Kashmiris, he said, have never accepted Indian rule.

“It is time that we use our freedom to raise a collective voice in support of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir effectively and synergize our efforts to make the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle a success," the president added.

Earlier, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry along with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq unfurled the flag.

A smartly turned out contingent of Azad Kashmir Police, Rescue 1122, Commandos, Girls Guides, Boy Scouts, and Tourist Police and presented a salute and guard of honour to the president.

More Stories From Pakistan