Happy Day School holds annual sports event

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The week-long annual sports activities of the Happy Day School System Peshawar concluded here Friday at Garrison Park.

The event was actively participated by the students from Class 1 Class I0 wherein various sports including PT, tug of war, cricket, parade, marksmanship, gymnastics, motorcycle race, face painting, and 100-meter race competitions were held.

Principal Maimoona Rauf and staff welcomed the special guest Director Dr.

Syed Dawood Bukhari in the ceremony. At the end of the games, medals, certificates, and prizes were distributed among the students. Parents of the students also participated in the event to encourage their children in games.

Dawood Bukhari said apart from curricular activities Happy Day was also providing co-curricular entertainment to the student which was a good sign for the students' health and future. He also congratulated the school management for organizing such a useful event.