Happy Day School Honors Position Holder's Students Of Class 9th, 10th

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Happy Day School honors position holder's students of class 9th, 10th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Happy Day School System Sunday honored its position holders students who got distinctions in the 9th and 10 examinations held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar.

Happy Day School System Peshawar Cantt honored position holder's students of class 9th, 10th here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Director Dr. Syed Daud Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Principal of the school Maimoona Rauf and the staff welcomed the students and the guests and parents of all the students who attended the ceremony held to hold all the position holders students of the school who obtained positions in 9th and 10 examination held under BISE Peshawar.

On this occasion, teaching staff of the Happy Day School System were also present. The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. The children presented various programs including comic sketches, tableau, Qawali, Dancing performances and presentation of national songs.

At the end of the program, cash prizes and awards were presented to the position holders students and expressed the hope that the students of the school currently preparing them for the 9th and 10th examination would continue their hard work so that they would be able to take positions in board examinations.

Muhammad Mustafa Khan Orakzai, who took the first position, made the school famous by securing 1044 marks in metric examination held under BISE Peshawar. Director of the school Dr. Syed Daud Bukhari awarded the students cash prize of Rs. 100,000 to Mustafa and other students of both the 9th and 10th position holders.

Muhammad Mustafa Khan Orakzai attributed his success to hard work of the teaching staff, prayers of his parents.

He said "Without hard work there is no short-cut for attaining a position."He also urged the students to do hard work and follow the advice and guidelines of their respective teachers.

