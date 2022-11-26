UrduPoint.com

Happy Day School System Annual Sports Week Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The week-long annual sports activities of Happy Day school System (HDSS) concluded here on Saturday.

Students from Class-1 to class-I0 and their parents participated in various sports, including PT, tug of war, cricket, parade, marksmanship, gymnastics, motorcycle race, face painting and 100 metre race.

Principal Mamoona Rauf and staff welcomed the special guest Director of the HDSS Dr Syed Dawood Bukhari in the closing ceremony.

Medals, certificates and prizes were distributed among the participants.

