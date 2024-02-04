Happy Day School System hold Annual Science & Arts Exhibition Program 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Happy Day School System organized the Annual Science & Arts Exhibition Program 2024 here on Sunday with a large number of students, teachers and parents attending.

The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Nouman Khan, followed by the National Anthem.

The program was inaugurated by chief guest Director Syed Daud Bukhari. The parents of the children also participated in this program in which various models and objects of science and arts were presented.

In this program, the students of different classes made and presented different models of science and arts, which were greatly appreciated by the parents, teachers, principal and director appreciated that if our school children would do research and experiments in science and arts in the same way.

“If the students give good time to research-oriented studies, they could play a major role in the country’s progress.

In this program, students wore different types of colourful regional clothes depicting the actual picture of the country. “This is proof that even today we are maintaining our culture and customs,” Director Syed Daud Kukhari.

Education is the only jewel through which we can be counted among the developed countries of the whole world after research and experience.

“If our beloved country Pakistan and all its educational institutions continue to observe, investigate and experiment, one day, God willing. We will also be among the best and most developed countries in the world.

At the end of the program, school director Dr. Syed Daud Bukhari and principal Maimoona Rauf gave awards to the students who showed the best performance in scientific modelling.

Director Syed Daud Bukhari spoke very beautifully on the occasion of this program that education is the guarantee of development for any nation or society and that education is the basic need of every human being.

“No matter how much the times progress, but the importance of education is immutable in its place, " Mr Bukhari said.

A good society can be formed due to moral education and the teachers are very important to achieve education, which helps children to achieve higher education, he added.

An excellent educational environment has spirited teachers without whom education cannot be imagined and moreover, without education we cannot even think of development, the teachers said while speaking on the occasion.

At the end of the program Director Syed Daud Bukhari and Principal Maimoona Rauf congratulated the best stall holders and gave away certificates and cash prizes.

