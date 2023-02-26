Happy Day School System holds speech competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Happy Day school System, Peshawar Cantt on Sunday organised an annual speech competition with active participation by the students.

School Director Dr Syed Daud Bukhari inaugurated the competition, which started with the recitation of the Holy Qur'an by Qari Adnan and featured speeches in English and urdu by the students.

Dr Daud Bukhari on the occasion said that the aim of the speech contests on a regular basis was to provide a platform to the students for exhibiting their hidden talent.

All the participants appreciated the efforts of the teachers of the respective schools for organising such activities and assured them of cooperation with their full enthusiasm.

In the end, trophies and medals were distributed among the winners by Dr Syed Daud Bukhari and Principal Maimona Rauf.