UrduPoint.com

Happy Day School System Holds Speech Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Happy Day School System holds speech competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Happy Day school System, Peshawar Cantt on Sunday organised an annual speech competition with active participation by the students.

School Director Dr Syed Daud Bukhari inaugurated the competition, which started with the recitation of the Holy Qur'an by Qari Adnan and featured speeches in English and urdu by the students.

Dr Daud Bukhari on the occasion said that the aim of the speech contests on a regular basis was to provide a platform to the students for exhibiting their hidden talent.

All the participants appreciated the efforts of the teachers of the respective schools for organising such activities and assured them of cooperation with their full enthusiasm.

In the end, trophies and medals were distributed among the winners by Dr Syed Daud Bukhari and Principal Maimona Rauf.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sunday

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.