Happy Easter To The Christian Community Living All Over The World Including Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:16 PM
Islam is the religion of peace and security and emphasizes the provision of equal rights to minorities. Pakistan cannot afford any kind of extremism and religious anarchy.PMLQ Secretary.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Apr, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a congratulatory message regarding Easter that the rights of minorities are clear in the Constitution of Pakistan and the Constitution of Islam.
He said that islam is a religion of peace and love which not only protects the basic rights of its followers but also of all humanity.
He said that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of extremism and religious disorder.
Every citizen of the state is entitled to fundamental rights and equally accountable in the performance of duties.He said that Christians are also similar to Islam by having Bible book by Allah and respecting their religious festivals is one of the moral duties of all Pakistanis.He congratulated the Christian community on their festival of Easter.
