#HappybirthdayPMImranKhan Becomes Top Trend On His 68th Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:43 PM

#HappybirthdayPMImranKhan becomes top trend on his 68th birthday

Political leaders, celebrities and fans are sending him birthday wishes to Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan has become top trend on Twitter in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 68 years old.

Imran Khan who has been elected as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan was born on October 05, 1952 in Lahore. He received his early education from Aitchison College and went on to obtain an undergraduate degree in Economics from Keble College, Oxford University.

He made his debut in cricket for Pakistan in 1971 at the age of 18. He scored 3807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket, whereas, in One Day Internationals (ODI) he scored 3709 runs and obtained 182 wickets. He was Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning captain.

On April 25, 1996, Imran Khan founded his own political party named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and 22 years later his party gained majority seats in Parliament enabling him to form a government.

