"Haq Haqdar Tak" Program Launches Signature Campaign In Hyderabad

Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :"Haq Haqdar Tak" program initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday launched signature campaign to encourage public to become more vigilant and attentive while donating.

The signature campaign was launched here at railway station Hyderabad aimed at calling upon general public to select the trustworthy organizations or individuals while pooling their contribution in charity for welfare of the society.

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness among donors and the individuals as their donations and charity could not be used against humanity and the state.

A large number of people including passengers took part in the signature campaign and became part of the noble cause.

During this campaign, people were informed about steps being taken by the government to maintain law and order and peace in the country.

The Haq Haqdar Tak program was launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the year 2016 to urge Pakistanis to donate (Zakat, Fitrana and other charities) only to registered organizations with an implementation record in welfare development and encouraging them to give their funds to the victims and survivors of violent attacks.

The campaign puts focus on public awareness of the dangers of inadvertently funding charities that sponsor homegrown extremism and terrorism in Pakistan.

