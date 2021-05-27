Haq Parast elected representatives criticizes Police manhandling with people

(@FahadShabbir)

Haq Parast elected representatives of National and Sindh Assemblies have strongly criticized the Police manhandling with the people, particularly the business community under the cover of lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Haq Parast elected representatives of National and Sindh Assemblies have strongly criticized the Police manhandling with the people, particularly the business community under the cover of lockdown.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, MNA Salahuddin, MNA Eng. Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and MPA Nasir Hussain Qureshi alleged that the Police officers and personnel have brought the life of the people of Hyderabad particularly the business community miserable during the lockdown against COVID-19.

Many of the Police officers and their subordinates have been involved in harassing and torturing the people and demanding illegal gratification from them, they said these acts of the Police are creating chaos and unrest among the people particularly the business community under the difficult situation of pandemic.

The elected representatives have demanded strict legal action with arrest of those Police officers and personnel who were involved in manhandling the people and demanding illegal gratification from them.