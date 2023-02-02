UrduPoint.com

Haq Parast MPAs Demand Revenue Officials Accountability

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Haq Parast Members Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad have demanded the Sindh Government and high ups of Revenue Department to make the corrupt revenue officials and staff accountable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Haq Parast Members Sindh Assembly from Hyderabad have demanded the Sindh Government and high ups of Revenue Department to make the corrupt revenue officials and staff accountable.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi alleged that revenue officials and staff have been involved in corrupt practices in Muktiarkar officers of City, Latifabad, and Qasimabad talukas of the district.

They demanded the Sindh Government and high ups of the revenue department to take notice of such illegal practices of these backhanders and make them accountable so that the citizens could complete formalities of the registration of lands, plots and houses without bribe.

