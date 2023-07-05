Haq Parast parliamentarians strongly condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Haq Parast parliamentarian of Muttahida Quomi Movement (Pakistan) have strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran outside the Masjid in Stockholm Sweden adding that this painful act has created unrest among the Muslims of the world.

In a joint statement issued here on late Wednesday evening, MNA Salahuddin, MNA Eng: Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji, MPA Nadim Ahmed siddiqui and MPA Nasir Hussain Qureshi have said that such shameful incident has exposed the mentality of Anti-Muslim forces under the cover of right of the freedom of expression.

They said that by committing such shameful acts, the Anti-Muslim elements were trying to stop spreading Islam, but they cannot succeed in their nefarious designs as islam is strengthening roots with fast pace.

They also critical over the attitude of the Swedish government in to the issue and said that the citizens of Hyderabad who are in deep sense of grief like other Muslims of the world have already lodged their strong protest with successful shutter down strike today and now they decided to boycott the Swedish products.