Haqqani issues instructions to intensify crackdown on narcotics dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Director Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani on Sunday issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crackdown on big narcotics dealers and main centers and said that no concession should be made to drug smugglers.

On the special direction of Caretaker Minister for Finance Revenue and Excise Ahmad Rasool Bangash an important meeting of Circle Officers and SHOs of Excise Police Stations were held under the Chairmanship of newly Posted

Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani.

In the meeting, Director Narcotics Control reviewed the performance of excise police stations in detail.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken.

The Director Narcotics control said that Instead of traditional anti-narcotics operations, modern and scientific lines and technological operations will be launched against drugs smugglers.

In the meeting, a plan of action was drawn up for the complete elimination of drugs from the province, to break the smugglers mafia and big networks.

On this occasion, the Director Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani said that the investigation system should be improved and drug cases should be followed thoroughly so that the drugs accused can be severely punished by the courts and this scourge can be eradicated from the root, while the officers and officials will be given Modern training for operations, investigation and intelligence information will be utilized to improve competence.

He furthered that reports should be prepared as soon as possible for amendments in laws which drug dealers take advantage of such laws.

Sufian Haqqani said in his address that the implementation of strict laws, punishments and regulations is now inevitable for the complete elimination and prevention of drugs.

Addressing the meeting, he referred to the profiling of the main centers of drugs and big traffickers.

He said that negligence in duty, carelessness and violation of discipline will not be tolerated in any case while there is no place for black sheep in the department, all circle officers and SHOs should identify such officers and personnel so that strict action be initiated against them.

He also directed the Excise Intelligence in-charge to immediately prepare an intelligence report regarding main drug dealers, while an effective and comprehensive strategy should be developed to keep the students and youth of educational institutions away from drugs, especially from ice.