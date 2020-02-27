UrduPoint.com
Haqqani Leader Welcomes Australian Professor At Doha Airport

Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Doha Airport

Timothy Weeks who was held by Haqqani Network in Afghanistan stunned many by his sudden arrival at Doha airport and welcome by Haqqani leader for his participation in the final ceremony for  agreement between the US and the Taliban.

DOHA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) An Australian Professor who was previously abducted by Haqqani Network in Afghanistan has arrived in Qatar to take part in the final agreement between the United States and the Taliban here on Thursday.

Timothy Weeks, Australian Professor at an American University, who was kept in detention by the Haqqani for a long time, has stunned many by his participation in a meeting between the US and the Taliban.

Interestingly, Professor Timothy Weeks was received Taliban leader Anas Haqqani at Doha International Airport. The professor was looking very fresh and smiley while Anas Haqqani was also seen happy with him at the airport.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited Qatar today to meet the Qatari leadership and the local businessmen on his one-day long official visit.

A Tiwittarti shared the picture of the professor and Anas Haqqani and wrote: “Anas Haqqani welcomed Timothy Weeks at #Doha airport today. Australian professor, who was abducted by Haqqani network and swapped with Anas, is officially invited to US-Taliban agreement signing ceremony. #AfghanPeaceProcess,”.

The US and the Taliban are going to sign agreement at this end of this month to end violence in Afghanistan. Under this new agreement , the US will withdraw 13,000 soldiers and will release many abductees of the Talibans, and in return, the Taliban will release 5000 abductees.

