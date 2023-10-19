Haqqani urges action over condemnation for Palestine

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday emphasized that the current situation of Palestine demanded practical actions rather than mere condemnations and resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday emphasized that the current situation of Palestine demanded practical actions rather than mere condemnations and resolutions.

Addressing an event to express solidarity with Palestine and its people here, he called upon all Islamic nations to stand united, putting aside their self-interests and compulsion, and raise their voices against the oppression and tyranny of the Zionist state, emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Haqqani who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, denouncing bombings on Gaza's hospital, termed an act of hostility against islam particularly during the United States president's visit to Israel.

He also appealed to neighboring Muslim countries to open their borders and collaborate with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims.

This collaboration should encompass the timely provision of food, medicine, and other essentials through the borders, ensuring that the Palestinian people receive the necessary aid, he added.

Haqqani lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government in providing humanitarian aid to the suffering Palestinian population.

He called for Pakistan's government to take effective and comprehensive measures to support the Palestinians in their time of need.

He also urged other Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and Iran, to join hands in providing relief to the Palestinian people and take practical steps against the oppression and ethnic cleansing.

Haqqani firmly criticized the recent Israeli actions and emphasized that Israel's attempts to suppress the Palestinian population should be met with strong international condemnation.

He underlined that the conflict did not start in recent times but had been ongoing for several decades, with Israel systematically displacing and occupying Palestinian lands.

Haqqani invoked the teachings and vision of Pakistan's founding leaders, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, urging the Pakistani nation and government to remain faithful to their principles and ideals concerning the Palestinian issue.

Prominent figures present at the conference included former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Aslam of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ali Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, and Secretary-General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Maulana Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah, Mufti Syed Adnan Kakakhail, among others.