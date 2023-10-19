Open Menu

Haqqani Urges Action Over Condemnation For Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Haqqani urges action over condemnation for Palestine

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday emphasized that the current situation of Palestine demanded practical actions rather than mere condemnations and resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Thursday emphasized that the current situation of Palestine demanded practical actions rather than mere condemnations and resolutions.

Addressing an event to express solidarity with Palestine and its people here, he called upon all Islamic nations to stand united, putting aside their self-interests and compulsion, and raise their voices against the oppression and tyranny of the Zionist state, emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Haqqani who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, denouncing bombings on Gaza's hospital, termed an act of hostility against islam particularly during the United States president's visit to Israel.

He also appealed to neighboring Muslim countries to open their borders and collaborate with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims.

This collaboration should encompass the timely provision of food, medicine, and other essentials through the borders, ensuring that the Palestinian people receive the necessary aid, he added.

Haqqani lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government in providing humanitarian aid to the suffering Palestinian population.

He called for Pakistan's government to take effective and comprehensive measures to support the Palestinians in their time of need.

He also urged other Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and Iran, to join hands in providing relief to the Palestinian people and take practical steps against the oppression and ethnic cleansing.

Haqqani firmly criticized the recent Israeli actions and emphasized that Israel's attempts to suppress the Palestinian population should be met with strong international condemnation.

He underlined that the conflict did not start in recent times but had been ongoing for several decades, with Israel systematically displacing and occupying Palestinian lands.

Haqqani invoked the teachings and vision of Pakistan's founding leaders, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, urging the Pakistani nation and government to remain faithful to their principles and ideals concerning the Palestinian issue.

Prominent figures present at the conference included former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Aslam of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ali Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, and Secretary-General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Maulana Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah, Mufti Syed Adnan Kakakhail, among others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Israel Palestine Iran Condemnation Turkey Muhammad Ali Jinnah Egypt Gaza Visit Qatar United States Saudi Arabia Muslim Event Mufti All Government CII

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia donates dates to PBM for distribution ..

Saudi Arabia donates dates to PBM for distribution among needy

5 minutes ago
 PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chin ..

PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chinese media

5 minutes ago
 Minister directs to address food shortages in KP, ..

Minister directs to address food shortages in KP, wheat supply to Chitral

5 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as investors worry over Middle East c ..

Stocks mixed as investors worry over Middle East crisis

6 minutes ago
 NCHR, IOM to strengthen cooperation on human prote ..

NCHR, IOM to strengthen cooperation on human protection

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Nadeem directs to improve PNC performance

Dr. Nadeem directs to improve PNC performance

9 minutes ago
SC adjourns case of Park-Arab refineries' employee ..

SC adjourns case of Park-Arab refineries' employees

2 minutes ago
 Folk singer Wahdat Rameez's solo performance mesmi ..

Folk singer Wahdat Rameez's solo performance mesmireses audience

2 minutes ago
 Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for S ..

Far-left criticism of Israel creates dilemma for Spanish PM

2 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Au ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Australia

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan blindly trusts China; nothing to be allow ..

Pakistan blindly trusts China; nothing to be allowed to undermine our partnershi ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to ensure completion development ..

Balochistan govt to ensure completion development projects in Quetta on deadline

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan