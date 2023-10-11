Open Menu

Haqqani Urges International Action For Palestine To Address Plight Of Oppressed Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Haqqani urges international action for Palestine to address plight of oppressed nations

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday made a compelling call for international organizations to take fair and just actions on the issue of Palestine

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday made a compelling call for international organizations to take fair and just actions on the issue of Palestine.

He exchanged these views while addressing the meeting of the JUI-S Central Executive Committee at Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Haqqani who is also the Chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, emphasized the need to abandon support for illegal occupiers and oppressors, and instead, lend an ear to the voices of those yearning for genuine freedom.

He passionately stated, "If the cries of the oppressed are not heard now, the consequences could be dire. For far too long, the people of Palestine and Kashmir have been unjustly confined and oppressed within their own lands. We must not allow their voices and struggles to be silenced."

He urged all political and religious parties, as well as the general public, to observe upcoming Friday as ‘Unity Day for Palestine’ and ‘Freedom for Al-Quds Day.

’ He emphasized that the day should not only be a show of solidarity but also an opportunity to raise prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people.

In his appeal to the government, Haqqani called for a compassionate and cooperative approach toward Afghan refugees. He highlighted the importance of offering them shelter and support.

He further informed that from November 2, ‘Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conferences’ would be organized nationwide. He said these conferences would serve as a platform for political, religious, and community leaders, scholars, and intellectuals to address the plight of oppressed nations, particularly focusing on Palestine.

The meeting was attended by numerous influential figures, including Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, the Central General Secretary, and prominent leaders such as Pir Abdul Qadus Naqshbandi, Amir of Punjab, and Maulana Abdul Wahid Khateeb, Amir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Punjab November All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Sahir Rangpuri for preserving, promoting Saraiki l ..

Sahir Rangpuri for preserving, promoting Saraiki language, culture, heritage

4 minutes ago
 Concluding ceremony held of project 'Elimination & ..

Concluding ceremony held of project 'Elimination & Prevention of Child Labor in ..

5 minutes ago
 Need stressed to ensure equal economic opportuniti ..

Need stressed to ensure equal economic opportunities for women

5 minutes ago
 China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval special ope ..

China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval special operations exercise

5 minutes ago
 Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: ..

Field officers to undergo performance evaluation: Secy Mines

15 minutes ago
 Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flight ..

Mali cancels Air France clearance to resume flights: officials

15 minutes ago
Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitaliz ..

Record of Sindh Revenue Department to be digitalized soon

15 minutes ago
 Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

29 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

29 minutes ago
 Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs pai ..

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

29 minutes ago
 CPEC bolsters people-to-people contacts between Pa ..

CPEC bolsters people-to-people contacts between Pakistan-China: Solangi

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga v ..

Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan