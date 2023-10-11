Haqqani urges international action for Palestine to address plight of oppressed nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday made a compelling call for international organizations to take fair and just actions on the issue of Palestine.

He exchanged these views while addressing the meeting of the JUI-S Central Executive Committee at Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Haqqani who is also the Chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council, emphasized the need to abandon support for illegal occupiers and oppressors, and instead, lend an ear to the voices of those yearning for genuine freedom.

He passionately stated, "If the cries of the oppressed are not heard now, the consequences could be dire. For far too long, the people of Palestine and Kashmir have been unjustly confined and oppressed within their own lands. We must not allow their voices and struggles to be silenced."

He urged all political and religious parties, as well as the general public, to observe upcoming Friday as ‘Unity Day for Palestine’ and ‘Freedom for Al-Quds Day.

’ He emphasized that the day should not only be a show of solidarity but also an opportunity to raise prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people.

In his appeal to the government, Haqqani called for a compassionate and cooperative approach toward Afghan refugees. He highlighted the importance of offering them shelter and support.

He further informed that from November 2, ‘Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conferences’ would be organized nationwide. He said these conferences would serve as a platform for political, religious, and community leaders, scholars, and intellectuals to address the plight of oppressed nations, particularly focusing on Palestine.

The meeting was attended by numerous influential figures, including Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, the Central General Secretary, and prominent leaders such as Pir Abdul Qadus Naqshbandi, Amir of Punjab, and Maulana Abdul Wahid Khateeb, Amir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.