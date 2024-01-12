Open Menu

"Har Dukan Rakhy Koora Daan" Drive Initiated By BWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi has said that cleaning is a collective responsibility of institutions and citizens. Bahawalpur's business community should play a role in keeping the city clean.

He expressed these views during a meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC). Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that the company has launched a campaign called "Har Dukan Rakhy Koora Daan" to improve cleaning in the city and encourage the business community to take responsibility for their waste.

He said that the Circular Road was targeted in the first phase which has now been extended to the full city. He said that regarding this campaign, a special monitoring team consisting of Manager Operations Company Muhammad Imtiazullah and supervisory staff has been formed to ensure the presence of dustbins in each shop.

The waste that is generated daily during business activities should be stored in the garbage bins and handed over to the company staff once a day at a fixed time. He said that collection of garbage from the shops has been started. He further said that the company inspection team will visit every shop in the city to monitor the garbage.

Secretary of Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi said that the company is taking all possible measures to improve the cleaning condition in the city. Still, the cooperation of the public and business community is needed. He instructed that the company officers should meet the representatives of the business community and convince them to cooperate in this campaign. He said that a plan should be prepared to clean the entrances and exits and green areas of the city.

