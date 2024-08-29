Open Menu

Harasser Arrested Via Safe City Cameras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Harasser arrested via Safe City cameras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, with the help of its cameras, has arrested a man for harassing women.

According to details, a man had been involved in harassing women in the dark of night in the jurisdiction of Ghalib Market. A Safe City virtual patrolling officer observed the suspect harassing women through the cameras.

The video footage shows the suspect following woman with the intent to harass her. Upon seeing the suspect bothering the woman, the officer immediately dispatched the nearest first responder police to the scene.

The first responder Dolphin force man took action and arrested the suspect. According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, the harasser was released after he submitted a written apology and a promised not to repeat such behaviour.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Man Women Market

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

22 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

4 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

18 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan