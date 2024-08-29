Harasser Arrested Via Safe City Cameras
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, with the help of its cameras, has arrested a man for harassing women.
According to details, a man had been involved in harassing women in the dark of night in the jurisdiction of Ghalib Market. A Safe City virtual patrolling officer observed the suspect harassing women through the cameras.
The video footage shows the suspect following woman with the intent to harass her. Upon seeing the suspect bothering the woman, the officer immediately dispatched the nearest first responder police to the scene.
The first responder Dolphin force man took action and arrested the suspect. According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, the harasser was released after he submitted a written apology and a promised not to repeat such behaviour.
