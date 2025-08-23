Harassment Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A man, who assaulted a Matric student on her way to school, was promptly arrested by Multan police, shortly after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
According to officials, the suspect, identified as Waqas alias Vicky, initially fled the scene following the assault. However, police registered a case at Haram Gate Police Station and, using modern technology and CCTV footage, successfully tracked and arrested him within a short span of time.
The incident sparked outrage among citizens, who praised the swift response of law enforcement and called for strict punishment for the accused.
Ali Sher, a resident of the inner city, said such individuals tarnish the image of society and should be dealt with firmly. Shiraz Alam, a student from Daulat Gate, described the arrest as a positive and encouraging step. Prof. Dr. Abbas stressed the importance of wider implementation of surveillance and technology to prevent such crimes in the future.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, reaffirmed that the protection of women and the delivery of swift justice are top priorities for the police. He assured the public that no criminal would be allowed to escape the law.
