UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harassment Case: Prof Dr Salah Ud Din Dismissed From Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Harassment case: Prof Dr Salah ud Din dismissed from service

Gomal University Administration has dismissed Professor Dr Salah ud Din, Dean Faculty of Islamyat and Arabic Sciences from his service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Gomal University Administration has dismissed Professor Dr Salah ud Din, Dean Faculty of Islamyat and Arabic Sciences from his service.

A notification issued here Thursday stated that the decision made by the syndicate in its 101 meeting, Professor Dr Salah ud Din has been dismissed from his service from the date of his resignation e.

g. February 24, 2020.

He was dismissed from his service as punishment after his proven involvement in sexual harassment activities under the provision contained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gomal February 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

51 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.