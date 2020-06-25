Harassment case: Prof Dr Salah ud Din dismissed from service

Gomal University Administration has dismissed Professor Dr Salah ud Din, Dean Faculty of Islamyat and Arabic Sciences from his service

A notification issued here Thursday stated that the decision made by the syndicate in its 101 meeting, Professor Dr Salah ud Din has been dismissed from his service from the date of his resignation e.

g. February 24, 2020.

He was dismissed from his service as punishment after his proven involvement in sexual harassment activities under the provision contained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012.