"Harassment Of Women At Workplace" Seminar To Be Held On Feb 03

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A seminar titled "Harassment of Women at Workplace" will be held on Monday (February 03) at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

The office of Ombudsman, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Sindh in collaboration with LUMHS, Jamshoro is organizing the seminar which will be held on February 03 from 10:30 a.m to 2:00 p.m.