Harassment Of Women Serious Issue, Families Cannot Protect Them Daily: Fauzia Waqar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Centre for Guidance, Career Planning and Placement of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized an awareness seminar on “The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010”.
Addressing the awareness session, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment, Fauzia Waqar, said that Harassment is a serious issue and due to harassment, women either leave education or service because their families cannot protect them daily.
It is under the constitution to take special measures to protect women and children. Every institution and organization must have a registered Harassment Enquiry Committee to address women's issues.
The purpose of this session is to make you understand that it is the State’s commitment to protect women and to promote women's empowerment. Earlier Presenting a welcome note, Registrar SSUET, Cdre. (retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the Act is a testament to our commitment to creating a safe and dignified working environment for women in Pakistan.
Implantation of this act ensures women work with dignity and without fear. The Act is a landmark legislation to secure the fundamental rights of the citizens to the dignity of a person. Harassment at the workplace is not just a violation of one’s dignity but also a barrier to women’s right to work and ability to contribute to society.
We always supported gender equality and justice.
Uffaifa Samoo said that harassment could happen to any gender. It is the responsibility of all of us to intervene to protect the victim and she should be encouraged to report the indecent act. Unfortunately, harassment has become a part of our culture.
Harasser is released free and the victim is taken under the influence and pressure to maintain silence threatening her of dire consequences. When you go to work, you have to face the harassment. You have to accept this reality and stay on board and this is why efforts are being made to change the culture.
Harassment is an unwelcome sexual advance, any act which makes you feel uncomfortable. Harassment is unwanted, uninvited, and unwelcome and causes nuisance, alarm, or substantial emotional distress without any legitimate purpose.
Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Muhammad Aamir said that today’s session aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
By promoting awareness and understanding of workplace harassment laws, we are actively contributing to this global mission and ensuring that our university remains a beacon of safety, respect, and dignity for all. By fostering an environment where everyone feels safe and valued, we pave the way for a more productive and harmonious academic and professional experience.
