‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become routine in Dehli’

The Foreign Office says harassment and threats to diplomat staff in Dehli have become a routine which bar them from performing their official responsibilities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that some form of harassment and threats were daily occurrences for Pakistani diplomats and staff members in Delhi.

In a statement, she said this was an ongoing situation to intimidate and to restrict them from carrying our their official responsibilities.

Yesterday, Islamabad Police released two officials of the Indian High Commission the Federal capital after they were arrested over a hit-and-run incident in Islamabad.

In a statement, Islamabad police confirmed that the diplomatic staffers of Indian High Commission were released due to their diplomatic immunity. The Indian officials were released in the presence of Pakistani ministry’s officials.

Earlier, two Indian officers were arrested over charges of running over and leaving a man critically injured.

The officials tried to escape from the scene but they were taken into custody. The police booked them over charges of negligence, reckless driving and overspeeding with Secretariat Police Station.

According to the FIR, counterfeit Currency worth Rs10,000 was also recovered from the two Indian officials.

Eyewitnesses said that a BMW vehicle hit a pedestrian who was walking on the Embassy Road at around 8am and attempted to flee.

The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. A huge crowd of people stopped the car and handed over the two men to Islamabad Police.

Police discovered that they were officials of the Indian High Commission after they were arrested. The witnesses said that the officers were driving irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to overspeeding. The victim was walking on the footpath at the road when he was run over by the car.