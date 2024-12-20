Open Menu

Hard Area Allowance Approved For 943 Personnel Deployed In Kacha Area

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued a notification approving a Hard Area Allowance for 943 police officers and personnel deployed at outposts and police stations in the Kacha area.

According to spokesperson for Punjab Police, the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the Hard Area Allowance on September 24. Maryam Nawaz approved the Hard Area Allowance to encourage the personnel performing duties in Kacha area.

The police personnel who made the Kacha area safe from miscreants and robbers expressed their gratitude to Maryam Nawaz. There was a wave of joy among the police personnel posted at outposts and police stations in Kacha area.

Personnel of 42 police outposts and 3 police stations of Rahim Yar Khan will benefit from the Hard Area Allowance, while personnel of 15 police outposts and 4 police stations of Rajanpur will benefit from the Allowance, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, officers of the ranks of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, ASIs will get a hard area allowance of Rs.25,000, Head Constable and Constable rank personnel will get Rs.20,000, while Grade IV employees will get a hard area allowance of Rs.18,000.

He added that officers and personnel of Machhaka, Bhong, Kot Sabzal, Rojhan, Shah Wali, Bangla Acha, Sonmiani and attached posts are among those who will benefit from the Hard Area Allowance.

