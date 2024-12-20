Hard Area Allowance Approved For 943 Personnel Deployed In Kacha Area
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:26 PM
The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued a notification approving a Hard Area Allowance for 943 police officers and personnel deployed at outposts and police stations in the Kacha area
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued a notification approving a Hard Area Allowance for 943 police officers and personnel deployed at outposts and police stations in the Kacha area.
According to spokesperson for Punjab Police, the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the Hard Area Allowance on September 24. Maryam Nawaz approved the Hard Area Allowance to encourage the personnel performing duties in Kacha area.
The police personnel who made the Kacha area safe from miscreants and robbers expressed their gratitude to Maryam Nawaz. There was a wave of joy among the police personnel posted at outposts and police stations in Kacha area.
Personnel of 42 police outposts and 3 police stations of Rahim Yar Khan will benefit from the Hard Area Allowance, while personnel of 15 police outposts and 4 police stations of Rajanpur will benefit from the Allowance, the spokesperson said.
Similarly, officers of the ranks of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, ASIs will get a hard area allowance of Rs.25,000, Head Constable and Constable rank personnel will get Rs.20,000, while Grade IV employees will get a hard area allowance of Rs.18,000.
He added that officers and personnel of Machhaka, Bhong, Kot Sabzal, Rojhan, Shah Wali, Bangla Acha, Sonmiani and attached posts are among those who will benefit from the Hard Area Allowance.
Recent Stories
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions
Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for 2025, highlights entrepreneuri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community7 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premier ..2 hours ago
-
DC reviews KPIs implementation2 hours ago
-
Couple injured in gas explosion in house2 hours ago
-
DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day2 hours ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties2 hours ago
-
FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship2 hours ago
-
Ultra-processed foods major contributors to diseases: Expert2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign2 hours ago
-
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad2 hours ago