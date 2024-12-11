Hard Area Risk Allowance Approved For Police Personnel
December 11, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another commendable step to encourage and motivate the brave police personnel performing duties in difficult, kacha, and border areas.
IG Punjab said that the Hard Area Risk Allowance for officers and personnel stationed in DG Khan, Bhakkar, and Mianwali border areas is being approved. Under this initiative, a total of 1,162 officers and personnel will receive a sum of 323 million 38 thousand rupees.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the approval for 565 officers and personnel of DG Khan Police deployed in the border areas is 138.9 million rupees.
Similarly, 134 officers and personnel of Bhakkar Police will receive 33.
31 million rupees, while 562 officers and personnel of Mianwali Police will be granted 150.83 million rupees. DSPs will receive 40,000 rupees, upper subordinates will get 25,000 rupees, lower subordinates will be given 20,000 rupees, and class four employees will receive 18,000 rupees per month.
IG Punjab said that the Hard Area Risk Allowance will boost the morale of the police force stationed in difficult areas, and the police will work with even greater determination and commitment to eliminate anti-social elements.
He further added that, with the cooperation of the Punjab government, checkpoints in border areas are being strengthened with modern resources, and efforts for the best welfare of police personnel will continue.
