Hard Decisions To Be Taken In Larger Interest Of Country: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said hard decisions would have to be taken in the larger interest of the country as the incumbent government was making efforts to resolve the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no any pressure on the government regarding political gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said peaceful protest was the constitutional right of everyone but it should be under the constitutional parameters, adding Imran Khan had realised that he spoke wrong during his last address at Abbottabad though he was calling Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif name in his speeches.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif had never commander in chief of the country.

The minister said Imran Khan did not stand on his own talks he changed his views day by day and he always contradicted his previous statement, adding Imran Khan was a arrogant person that's why his allied political parties and and his party members parted their ways from him.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan could not get that intervention which he wants and all the national institutions were working in their defined parameters.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI and Imran Khan should be answerable before the people regarding misdoings and corruption which they had made during their government tenure when they go in their Constituencies during the elections.

He said the government would decide about next general with consensus of its allied political parties, adding time should be given to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which it demanded for holding the next general elections.

