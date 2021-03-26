UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hard Encroachments Along KCR Route In Gulshan Iqbal Razed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hard encroachments along KCR route in Gulshan Iqbal razed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :In a successful anti-encroachment operation aimed at retrieving the land for restoration of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service in its entire loop, Pakistan Railways on Friday eliminated hard encroachments near the Karachi University Station of KCR route.

According to the Press Releaase, The retrieved land measures 27,000 square feet where an illegal boundary wall had been erected and construction of residential structures was undergoing.

The operation was carried out by the Railways' Police by using heavy machinery in line with the directives of PR's Property and Land department.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota felicitated the officers and staff on accomplishing the task.

DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that the operation laid basis for further anti-encroachment operations wherever required in revival of remaining 16 kilometres track of KCR loop from Orangi to Drigh Road.

"Pakistan Railways aims at restoration of KCR commuter service in its old alignment as per the directives of Supreme Court and all human as well as material resources will be fully utilized for achieving the objective" commented the DS.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Supreme Court Police Road Orangi Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

1 hour ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.