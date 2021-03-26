Hard encroachments along KCR route in Gulshan Iqbal razed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :In a successful anti-encroachment operation aimed at retrieving the land for restoration of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service in its entire loop, Pakistan Railways on Friday eliminated hard encroachments near the Karachi University Station of KCR route.

According to the Press Releaase, The retrieved land measures 27,000 square feet where an illegal boundary wall had been erected and construction of residential structures was undergoing.

The operation was carried out by the Railways' Police by using heavy machinery in line with the directives of PR's Property and Land department.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota felicitated the officers and staff on accomplishing the task.

DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that the operation laid basis for further anti-encroachment operations wherever required in revival of remaining 16 kilometres track of KCR loop from Orangi to Drigh Road.

"Pakistan Railways aims at restoration of KCR commuter service in its old alignment as per the directives of Supreme Court and all human as well as material resources will be fully utilized for achieving the objective" commented the DS.