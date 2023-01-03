UrduPoint.com

Hard Work, Commitment Vital For Rapid Progress: Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Syed Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Syed Fakhar Imam said that the nations that followed the motto of hard work made matchless progress at the global level.

He said this during his visit to Kabirwala (his constituency) on Tuesday.

Syed Fakhar Imam urged upon masses especially youth to work with dedication as it could help the country steer out of crises. He also added that a corruption-free Pakistan is of utmost importance and vital for progress. Fakhar expressed condolences to the families of those who died in different areas. He also participated in the funeral prayers of Mehr Zulfiqar Hiraj and attended Qul Khawani ceremony of the mother of Mehr Javed Murali. He offered Fatiha for the wife of Syed Muhammad Husnain Shah at Mauza Shah Muhammad.

