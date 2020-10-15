Hard work, honest police officials proud asset of Police department: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said that dutiful, capable and honest officers and personnel were a proud asset of the Police department who had always performed the duty of protection of life and property of the people

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell function on the retirement of DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar at the Central Police Office, here.

He said that DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar were among those officers who showed excellent leadership skills in field duties as well as in administrative matters and emerged as role models for subordinate officers and personnel. He further said that retired officers and personnel having completed their professional service were part of Police department and not only they would be honored but also their suggestions and recommendations would be welcomed. The IG Punjab appreciated the services of both the officers and wished them well for the future.

DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar thanked the IG Punjab for the honor and said that during the police service they tried to perform their duties with utmost honesty and sincerity while after retirement their services would always be available to the Police department in case of need.

Both the officers further said that they would always be proud of the honor bestowed on them by the department during their service and retirement.

DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik was serving at school of Intelligence, Lahore, whereas SSP Asif Zafar was posted as SSP Internal Accountability Bureau, Faisalabad.

At the end of the ceremony, the IG Punjab also handed over commemorative shields of Punjab Police to both the officers while Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Officer Kanwar Shah Rukh and other officers including DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali were present.