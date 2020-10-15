UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hard Work, Honest Police Officials Proud Asset Of Police Department: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

Hard work, honest police officials proud asset of Police department: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said that dutiful, capable and honest officers and personnel were a proud asset of the Police department who had always performed the duty of protection of life and property of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said that dutiful, capable and honest officers and personnel were a proud asset of the Police department who had always performed the duty of protection of life and property of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell function on the retirement of DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar at the Central Police Office, here.

He said that DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar were among those officers who showed excellent leadership skills in field duties as well as in administrative matters and emerged as role models for subordinate officers and personnel. He further said that retired officers and personnel having completed their professional service were part of Police department and not only they would be honored but also their suggestions and recommendations would be welcomed. The IG Punjab appreciated the services of both the officers and wished them well for the future.

DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar thanked the IG Punjab for the honor and said that during the police service they tried to perform their duties with utmost honesty and sincerity while after retirement their services would always be available to the Police department in case of need.

Both the officers further said that they would always be proud of the honor bestowed on them by the department during their service and retirement.

DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik was serving at school of Intelligence, Lahore, whereas SSP Asif Zafar was posted as SSP Internal Accountability Bureau, Faisalabad.

At the end of the ceremony, the IG Punjab also handed over commemorative shields of Punjab Police to both the officers while Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Officer Kanwar Shah Rukh and other officers including DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

Pandemic deepens North Africa despair behind Med c ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara directs to prepare report for ..

3 minutes ago

Austria Registers Record 1,552 New COVID-19 Cases ..

4 minutes ago

DC listens complaints of people

6 minutes ago

French rugby chiefs strike deal over extended Test ..

6 minutes ago

Trump, Biden in competing town halls with presiden ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.