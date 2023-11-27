Open Menu

Hard Work Imperative For Attaining Glory In Education: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Hard work imperative for attaining glory in education: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday said that hard work and professional dedication were imperative to achieve glory in all sectors including education.

Despite payment of about Rs 97 billion to government schools under the head of salaries in the last four months, he said the children did not achieve the desired education results and many failed.

He was addressing students and teachers at University of Chitral. “It was very heartening for me when an M.Phil passed student asked for a Class-IV job,” he said, adding every effort including the construction of universities and investment in the education sector would be a futile exercise if quality education was not provided to students.

The governor said there was no dearth in talent in our students and we need to focus on their professional education training and career counseling.

He questioned the reasons behind 100 per cent results of private educational institutions and poor results of public sector schools.

The Governor said funds for educational institutions showing poor results would be stopped. He said funds of universities with no ranking would also be stopped.

Haji Ghulam Ali said the education standard of Govt College Peshawar was very low in Peshawar in the past.

The Governor said when he took over as district Nazim Peshawar, he was surprised after seeing in the newspaper that three students of Government College Peshawar had topped the examination in the province and became very pleased.

The governor said the students were the future of Pakistan and great responsibility rested on their teachers and parents to focus on their studies so that they could effectively shoulder the future responsibilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Governor Poor Education Student Job Chitral Ghulam Ali All Government Billion

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

1 hour ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

2 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

2 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

4 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan