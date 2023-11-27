Hard work imperative for attaining glory in education: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday said that hard work and professional dedication were imperative to achieve glory in all sectors including education.

Despite payment of about Rs 97 billion to government schools under the head of salaries in the last four months, he said the children did not achieve the desired education results and many failed.

He was addressing students and teachers at University of Chitral. “It was very heartening for me when an M.Phil passed student asked for a Class-IV job,” he said, adding every effort including the construction of universities and investment in the education sector would be a futile exercise if quality education was not provided to students.

The governor said there was no dearth in talent in our students and we need to focus on their professional education training and career counseling.

He questioned the reasons behind 100 per cent results of private educational institutions and poor results of public sector schools.

The Governor said funds for educational institutions showing poor results would be stopped. He said funds of universities with no ranking would also be stopped.

Haji Ghulam Ali said the education standard of Govt College Peshawar was very low in Peshawar in the past.

The Governor said when he took over as district Nazim Peshawar, he was surprised after seeing in the newspaper that three students of Government College Peshawar had topped the examination in the province and became very pleased.

The governor said the students were the future of Pakistan and great responsibility rested on their teachers and parents to focus on their studies so that they could effectively shoulder the future responsibilities.